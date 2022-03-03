Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Bitcoin teaching cryptocurrency to newcomers

You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and how can you get started with it?
You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and how can you get started with it?(Reuters -- CBS stations and contracted Reuters clients only. No access international.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are becoming more commonplace in our economics.

People in our area can get a grasp on the concept thanks to the new business Sioux Falls Bitcoin. The mission of the business is to connect people, educate them, and advocate for Bitcoin in the area.

Andy Ott is the man behind the new business and is organizing a meeting for people Monday, March 7 to become a little more familiar. That begins at 8:00 p.m. at WoodGrain Brewing Co. in Downtown Sioux Falls. Ott also discussed a larger Bitcoin initiative taking place in May called Bitcoin Day.

