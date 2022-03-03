Sioux Falls Bitcoin teaching cryptocurrency to newcomers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are becoming more commonplace in our economics.

People in our area can get a grasp on the concept thanks to the new business Sioux Falls Bitcoin. The mission of the business is to connect people, educate them, and advocate for Bitcoin in the area.

Andy Ott is the man behind the new business and is organizing a meeting for people Monday, March 7 to become a little more familiar. That begins at 8:00 p.m. at WoodGrain Brewing Co. in Downtown Sioux Falls. Ott also discussed a larger Bitcoin initiative taking place in May called Bitcoin Day.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.