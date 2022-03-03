Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID Update: Active infections and hospitalizations down, 6 deaths

COVID-19 Graphic
COVID-19 Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health released the statistics of COVID-19′s recent impact on the state.

There have been six additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,820. Of the deceased, one person was in their 30s, one person was in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one 80+ years old.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has decreased by six individuals, totaling 142 people.

Active cases have decreased by more than 200, reaching a new total of 3,940.

Wednesday, Biden announced his new “test-to-treat” plan which will initially roll out in hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger locations. Those who test positive at the sites will be able to obtain the antiviral pills from Pfizer that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 90%.

The majority of South Dakota’s counties are still listed as having a “high” community spread rate. To classify as a community with a high spread rate, a county has to have 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

