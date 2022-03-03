Summit League Tournaments excited to welcome back fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been two years since the Summit League Basketball Championships were held in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, ending days before the beginning of the pandemic in South Dakota. It will also be the first time since that fans will be allowed to attend the tournaments.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s tournaments were held behind closed doors in the Sanford Pentagon. But it will be back to normal in 2022.

“It’s championship week now, so you’re really starting to feel the buzz and the anticipation to start.” said Summit League Assistant Commissioner of Communications Ryan Powell. “The fans, they bring the energy, and I know that the student athletes feed off of that. Obviously, it just creates a little different buzz too, even as someone working the event and being in the building. So it’s obviously exciting.”

The Summit League expects the excitement to drive ticket sales, and they’re already seeing the demand grow for the tournaments to return.

“The tickets are really moving. We’ve had the two year ticket plan previously and those were always good sells. But we’ve had some single session tickets go on sale last week that have really been moving.” said Powell. “With our South Dakota teams playing on Saturday, those afternoon and evening sessions are going to be packed.”

That excitement extends to the student-athletes as well.

“It’ll be fun to be back. It’ll bring back a lot of good memories. The last time we were there, things went pretty well for us. So I think that will be fun. It’ll be fun to have lots of fans around again.” said USD Senior Guard Chloe Lamb.

“I was thinking back earlier this week, and the last postseason game I played in was the Sweet 16 game. So it’s been a while. Personally, I’m excited with just where the team is at. I’m excited to compete in the tournament and be back in the Denny. It’s going to be fun.” said SDSU Junior Forward Myah Selland.

Powell said all of this will bring in a massive boost to Sioux Falls businesses. He said having the tournaments back in full is a reward for how enthusiastic the city has been for the Summit League.

“The support we get throughout the community, whether it’s the City of Sioux Falls, or whether it’s the Sioux Falls Sports Authority or the Convention and Visitors Bureau. They do a tremendous job of really promoting things, and helping us make this the marquee event in the state.” said Powell.

Powell said there will be no health restrictions for fans attending the games, only for those staff and athletes on the floor and in the back house of the Premier Center. He also said that this will be a good year to get back into the swing of a full four days of games, as the Summit League plans on expanding to 10 teams in each championship for next season. That means two extra games total, with action slated to begin on Friday instead of Saturday.

