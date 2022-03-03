Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
SD lawmaker under fire for derogatory remarks directed at woman on House floor
.
Powerful Storm System to Impact Area Saturday
Truckers Drive for Freedom
Sioux Falls civilians show support for Midwest Freedom Truck Convoy
Kayla Marie Chase
Police: Sioux Falls woman shoots boyfriend after argument

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy says he's in Kyiv, hasn't fled Ukraine
FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies