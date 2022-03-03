Winner girls hoping to win one more state title for close-knit seniors led by Bella Swedlund

WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner girls basketball team will take the floor tomorrow night at the Corn Palace against Wagner in the SODAK 16 with the winner advancing to the State “A” tournament in Brookings next week.

It’s the end of what’s been an incredible career for Bella Swedlund who will play college ball at Kansas. And she’d like nothing more than to win a second state title with the other seniors she’s been playing with since 3rd grade.

Bella Swedlund, Winner Senior says, ”I feel like we are really together. I mean we’ve known each other since we were babies and I think once you have that connection with one another it goes right on the court as well.”

Head Coach Larry Aaker says, ”You’ve got to first and foremost believe. If you don’t believe that you can you probably won’t. So absolutely, we believe that we can get it done.”

The Warriors won the State “A” title when Bella was a freshman... They will face a talented Wagner team at the Corn Palace Thursday night that has been ranked #1 much of the season.

