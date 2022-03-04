Brown County Commission tight on budget for 2022

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newest development for the Brown County Commission in 2022 is the need for more space in the county jail. The biggest roadblock is the lack of funding.

”The other option would be the county would have to try to take a loan, and I don’t know that under our budget we could afford to do that. The other option would be a bond issue, and I’ll be honest with you, most people aren’t excited about having a bond issue to build a jail,” said Commissioner Doug Fjeldheim today at the Chamber of Commerce’s Community Affairs Luncheon.

Brown County’s budget has hovered at $31 million for the last five years, despite inflation causing costs to rise. The Commission believes a sales tax could solve the issue, but counties are left out of that possibility.

”Basically, our only funding that we’d have an opportunity is everybody has the right to charge sales tax. Municipalities, the state, everybody charges sales tax. For some odd reason, counties are exempt from charging sales tax,” said Fjeldheim.

Commissioner Fjeldheim says a sales tax could bring in over $2 million extra dollars in funding for the county.

”So, you can see that if the county was able to have a 2% sales tax, what difference that would make for us as far as budget-wise,” said Fjeldheim.

Citizens at today’s community lunch said they don’t have objections to the sales tax, as long as they are aware of where it is being spent.

”Certainly, as a citizen, I wouldn’t be against it. I think if people are educated as to what that money is going for, I would say yes,” said Gail Ochs, President of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

The Brown County Commissioners say they don’t expect their budget will be increased anytime soon, so funding new projects, like a county jail, are left with some unknowns.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.