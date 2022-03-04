The last of 15 buildings moved in Heritage Village relocation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Movers placed the final section of a large wooden barn on the new Heritage Village site in Sioux Center, the last major piece of the historic village’s relocation.

About 15 large buildings have made the trek across town to the new site in southwestern Sioux Center, including the wooden peg barn, which was moved last and in three pieces to allow it to fit down the road and through the railroad crossings.

“It’s been a lot of work and difficult at times, but also exciting – I’ve never done something like this before,” said Heritage Village Chairman Monty Prins.

While the large buildings have been moved, there are some chicken coops and lean-tos that still will be placed at the new site, and there is plenty of work ahead, Prins said.

“We’ve begun putting displays back together in the houses and buildings, and we have a lot of that to do,” Prins said. “We’ll be making repairs and connecting parts of the buildings through this summer. There is dirtwork to do and a lot of landscaping.”

Volunteers are aiming to have at least part of the new site ready to invite the public to the annual Harvest Festival, usually held in September. The event is open to the public and draws more than 700 students from schools across the region.

Prins said the community continues to support the village through the move, including offering to donate trees and help at the new site. The Heritage Board will share more about ways for people to get involved soon.

“We will be trying to involve the public as much as we can,” Prins said. “People will be able to help with landscaping, placing brick paver sidewalks, and cleaning inside buildings.”

Heritage Village in Sioux Center is focused on bringing history to life with preserved and recreated buildings and artifacts representing three centuries of life in this area. Learn more at www.siouxcenter.org/heritagevillage.

Heritage Village in Sioux Center (Heritage Village in Sioux Center)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.