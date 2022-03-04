A Calmer Sunday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A powerful storm system that brought ice, rain, snow and thunderstorms to the region has moved away and we’ll now see a quieter second half of the weekend... though the winds will remain on the blustery side and it’ll be chilly for early March.

TODAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy areawide so there won’t be much melting help from the sun. Winds will remain breezy out of the NW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s, so temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the day. Roads, sidewalks, bridges and overpasses will remain slick so use caution.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will begin to slowly decrease from northwest to southeast as higher pressure settles in and the storm system departs the Great Lakes area. Winds will decrease somewhat to about 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the lower half of the teens with some spots dropping into the single digits.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Monday is looking great with skies become sunny to mostly sunny as higher pressure sweeps by. A cold front will increase clouds Monday night into Tuesday from northwest to southeast. The front looks come through in mostly dry fashion, but it will kick up the winds a bit and there may be enough moisture available to squeeze out an isolated rain or snow shower. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 with lows in the teens and 20s, so right around to slightly below seasonal averages.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: The latest model runs are starting to shift the bulk of snow Wednesday into the first half of Thursday further south. There’s still a chance for snow south of a Pierre to Watertown line, but it appears the heavier snow will move south of our area. This is still several days away so we’ll continue to monitor trends closely. Temperatures will run about 10-25 degrees below average Wednesday through Friday. By the weekend, temperatures rebound back to the 30s and 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.