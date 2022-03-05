Avera Medical Minute
AA GIRLS SoDAK 16: Washington, O’Gorman, Brandon Valley, Lincoln & Jefferson punch State tickets

State Tournament set for next week in Rapid City
Washington, O'Gorman, Brandon Valley, Lincoln, & Jefferson advance to state
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final pieces of the South Dakota State AA Girls Basketball Tournament fell into place on Friday night throughout South Dakota in the SoDAK 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights featuring:

-Defending champion Washington’s 83-62 win over Roosevelt

-O’Gorman doubling up Yankton 50-25

-Brandon Valley dispatching Spearfish 45-33

-Lincoln edging Mitchell 43-38

-Jefferson qualifying for state in their inaugural year with a 52-38 victory over Pierre.

In other SoDAK 16 action 11th seed Harrisburg pulled the only upset of the day with a 51-43 win at sixth seeded Huron. Rapid City Central defeated Watertown 56-20 and Rapid City Stevens topped Brookings 56-32 in a pair of games that were played West River.

Below is a look at the bracket for next week’s AA State Tournament in Rapid City beginning on Thursday, March 10th. Semifinals are a week from tonight with the championship on Saturday, March 12th, at 8:45 PM CST.

Bracket for tournament beginning on Thursday in Rapid City. All times CST.
Bracket for tournament beginning on Thursday in Rapid City. All times CST.(Dakota News Now)

