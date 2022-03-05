BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Madison, SF Christian, Tea & Dakota Valley qualify for SoDAK 16
All state qualifiers to be held Tuesday
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, TEA & NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Region qualifiers throughout South Dakota set the fields for the Boys Class A & B SoDAK 16′s which will be held next Tuesday to determine who heads to the State Tournaments.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Madison’s 75-69 upset of Region 3A top seed West Central
-Sioux Falls Christian defeating Dell Rapids 62-57 in Region 3A
-Tea pulling away from Lennox 66-54 in Region 4A
-Dakota Valley improving to 22-0 with a 73-35 win over Vermillion in Region 4A
