BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Madison, SF Christian, Tea & Dakota Valley qualify for SoDAK 16

SIOUX FALLS, TEA & NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Region qualifiers throughout South Dakota set the fields for the Boys Class A & B SoDAK 16′s which will be held next Tuesday to determine who heads to the State Tournaments.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Madison’s 75-69 upset of Region 3A top seed West Central

-Sioux Falls Christian defeating Dell Rapids 62-57 in Region 3A

-Tea pulling away from Lennox 66-54 in Region 4A

-Dakota Valley improving to 22-0 with a 73-35 win over Vermillion in Region 4A

