Central Lyon girls down Denver to reach Iowa 2A Championship Game

Lions now 24-2 after 53-35 win
Defeat Denver 53-38 in semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Central Lyon girls basketball team is one victory away from a championship.

The Lions took control of their Iowa 2A Semifinal with Denver in the second half, pulling away to win 53-35 and advance to tomorrow’s 4:45 PM title match with Dike-New Hartford at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Lions had four players in double figures led by 12 points apiece from Afton Schlumbohm and Addison Kolsterbuer. Desta Hoogendoorn added 11 points and Regan Van Wyhe scored ten.

The Lions improved to 24-2 with the victory, the same record tomorrow’s championship opponent, Dike-New Hartford, will carry.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

