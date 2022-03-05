‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ performing at the Washington Pavilion
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A musical performance of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is performing at the Washinton Pavilion over the weekend.
You can see showtimes and purchase tickets on the Pavilion’s website
Theater enthusiast, Mitchell Olson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the play.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.