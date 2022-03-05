Avera Medical Minute
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ performing at the Washington Pavilion
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A musical performance of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is performing at the Washinton Pavilion over the weekend.

You can see showtimes and purchase tickets on the Pavilion’s website

Theater enthusiast, Mitchell Olson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the play.

