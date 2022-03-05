‘Freedom Convoy’ makes its way through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of a cross-county “Freedom Convoy” made their message heard in Sioux Falls Friday morning.

The trucker protest is similar to a recent demonstration in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government overreach.

The convoy rolled into Sioux Falls at approximately 1 a.m.

“It’s an energy that unless you’re standing on this line you cannot describe the energy,” said a coordinator for the event, Kathleen Puttman.

The drivers were greeted by cheering supporters and food.

“Collecting mass amount of food donations from the community. It’s been a huger generous outpouring,” said Puttman.

Richard Maier has been a trucker for 25 years and is the lead driver for this convoy.

“It’s not about the trucks. It’s about the people of this county and the world coming together wanting their freedoms. Wanting their God-given rights back,” said Maier.

The truckers said they appreciate the support they’ve felt on their trip to Washington D.C.

“Even on the overpasses in the middle of nowhere, you’ll see a half dozen or more out in the cold or the rain. They don’t care, and that warms our hearts and gives us the courage to continue the fight,” said Maier.

There definitely was a wide range of support. Including a Ukrainian resident living in Sioux Falls.

“I stand here because I want my grandkids to be free. I don’t want them to live behind an iron curtain. I don’t anyone to come and tell them what to do,” said Nadia Voznyuk.

The “Freedom Convoy” made stops in Albert Lea Friday and merged with another convoy in Oakdale Wisconsin. They are also staying overnight in Portage, Wisconsin.

