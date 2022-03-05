Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA hospitals on the short list to close

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - For many years, local veterans groups and community leaders have fought to keep the VA hospital in Hot Springs open for necessary services. But after a conference call Friday with VA employees, it looks like the battle is back on to keep the doors open.

In a call Friday, employees were briefed on the future of the VA system in South Dakota. While nothing is final yet, the report is a concern for many.

“They are essentially, recommending building a new VA medical center, a new VA healthcare system for the South Dakota West market. And that new healthcare system would be based in Rapid City,” said VISN 23 Network Director Robert McDivitt. “This is a preliminary recommendation, subject to a year of discussion, and congressional review and presidential review. They are also recommending that a number of services at Fort Meade and Hot Springs be relocated into that new facility, including the CLC, outpatient mental health. They’re asking us to look at the possibility, should this come to be, partnering with community hospitals for inpatient medicine and surgery.”

McDivitt stressed that these recommendations to close the VA hospitals in Fort Meade and Hot Springs are only initial recommendations. A letter from the Deputy Under Secretary of Health also outlined the ongoing process of changes in the health system.

“In the near term, these recommendations will have no major impact. And I need to stress that these are ideas at this point, developed by the Guidehouse [Consulting Services] consultants, are reviewed at a number of levels in the VA.” said McDivitt.

Both locations would transition into clinics. It’s not clear yet what services would be transferred over to the proposed Rapid City location.

Lawmakers react to the proposed hospital closings

The fight to keep open the Hot Springs hospital has been a point of contention for lawmakers for years. Senator John Thune said that this fight is nothing new, with efforts over the years preventing the closure of the facility.

“That’s been a subject of conversation for about a decade. So far, we have fended off the efforts by the VA to close the hospital in Hot Springs.” said Thune.

Thune also released a statement later Friday, condemning the preliminary recommendations to close the Hot Springs hospital.

“For nearly a decade, I’ve fought tooth and nail to defend the Hot Springs VA and the surrounding communities. I’ve stood side by side with veterans, health care professionals, and community leaders as we made our case to previous administrations about the significant benefits these facilities provide to America’s veterans throughout the multi-state area they serve. That’s why I’m extremely disappointed by the Biden administration’s proposal to close these facilities. I’m frustrated, and I’m angry, and I know these communities are too. Let me put this as plainly as I can: The VA is wrong, period. This is a massive mistake, and I will do everything within my power to show the administration, by working with the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, why it would be in everyone’s best interest, especially South Dakota’s veterans’, to immediately change course.”

Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson also released statements criticizing the recommendations, calling on the VA to reconsider the idea to close the hospitals.

“The concerns I warned against in 2018 when I voted against the VA MISSION Act have come to fruition. Veterans were told they could receive care in the community, and that’s proven not to be the case. The VA MISSION Act also included provisions to include this BRAC-style process, which we learned today will negatively impact much of rural SD. The VA MISSION Act was bad public policy then and it’s gotten no better with age. While the provisions of this BRAC will not be released publicly until March 14th – the threat has become clear to our local veterans. As a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I’ll fight like hell to make sure veterans in South Dakota receive the care they’ve earned. I call upon all veterans organizations to help us defend these services in rural South Dakota.”

“Nearly two years ago to the day, former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie came to the Hot Springs VA and announced that the VA would remain open and there would be no reduction in services for veterans. In South Dakota, promises mean something. This is a betrayal to the Hot Springs community and its veterans. If the commission is going to move forward with reducing services, they should face the people of Hot Springs, Wagner, Fort Meade, and Sioux Falls and explain why they believe these services should be scaled back. We’ve worked together to fight harmful VA decisions in the past, and we are ready do so again.”

Governor Kristi Noem laid blame at the Biden administration for the plan to close and downsize VA facilities in South Dakota, in a statement Friday.

“The Biden Administration has betrayed the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our nation and our freedoms. First, Democrats defunded the police. Now, they are defunding our veterans by recommending closures and downsizing of VA facilities across the country. “These are their plans: they will turn the full-service VA hospitals in Fort Meade and Hot Springs into clinics; the Sioux Falls VA hospital will lose its emergency services; and the clinic in Wagner will completely close. Veterans in these areas will no longer have options and may have to drive hundreds of miles to obtain healthcare services. Tribal veterans, in particular, could lose their healthcare services entirely. “When I voted to modernize VA healthcare in 2018, we had the goal of expanding healthcare options for our veterans. We wanted them to be able to choose the care that was best for them. The Biden Administration’s action will only limit those options and shortchange our veterans. It was not the intent of our vote, so I am promising to push back. “South Dakota is the best state in America to live and work as a veteran, and we will not stand for this betrayal. We will defend our South Dakota facilities and stand up for the men and women who stood up for us.”

Hospital closures could make it difficult for veterans to find care

But where the closures would hit the hardest are for the veterans that travel from all over for services. It’s been an issue for veterans groups in the state for years.

“We’ve been fighting to keep those hospitals open. The paralyzed veterans have a number of members out in the Black Hills that use those facilities. Some of them are going to have to travel all the way to Minneapolis now for their care.” said Mike Olson, a volunteer for Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Olson said the closures would affect all veterans, not just select groups, if they can’t access necessary services anymore.

“It’s not just paralyzed veterans that are using those facilities. There are a lot of veterans out there that are using these hospitals, and they’re all going to get hurt by this. It’s not a good thing. That’s why we haven’t wanted this to happen.”

Olson said they thought they’d won the battle. But now, they’ll have to put the fight back on.

“I’m just surprised that after this much time, that they’ve decided to do that any how. Something’s happened that we don’t know,” said Olson. “They wanted that hospital then, and they want it now. I think that nothing like that is going to change. Yeah, the fight’s going to go on.”

Recommendations another blow to the VA system in South Dakota

The potential changes to the VA system in western South Dakota is only an ongoing part of a longer look at veterans care in the state. Back in February, veterans in the Sioux Falls area voiced their frustration with the system and called for leaders to find solutions. At issue is the Care in the Community program, where a veteran asks for a referral outside of the VA system. Veterans have said that calling in to follow up with their referrals were waiting over an hour to speak with someone, and calls are randomly dropped.

Groups have also sent a letter to McDivitt stating that the organizations have no confidence that the Sioux Falls VA Director can provide quality leadership and oversight.

Thune said Friday that the VA system in Sioux Falls has been an area of concern for his office, and said that more attention from the regional VA system is needed.

“The director here has been, I would say, criticized for a long time by the veterans here in the community. So, that’s gotten the regional office’s attention.” said Thune.

VA changes still many years from taking place, after public comment period

In Friday’s call, McDivitt said that this process of recommending what changes to the VA system are needed is only one step on a much larger project. He said that even after the full recommendations are made public on March 14th, there’s still much to do before anything is finalized. A period for comment from stakeholders and employees could be open for up to a year, with no changes taking place for many years even up to a decade.

