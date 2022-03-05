Omaha’s upset a year ago a reminder to SDSU & USD not get caught looking ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State and South Dakota women are heavy favorites to meet in the Summit League Tournament Championship Game as the event tips off tomorrow at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

So much so that many view the first two games as a mere formality.

However you only need look back to last year for an example that anything can happen in tournament play.

One year ago the top-seeded Jackrabbits were upset by Omaha 52-40 in the opening round, marking the first time ever an eight seed had upset the one seed on the in the women’s tournament.

Both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes have been far more dominant this year, yet they each admit it can be difficult to not get caught looking ahead.

SDSU faces Denver at 12:30 PM followed by USD against Western Illinois at 3.

