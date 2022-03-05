Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU, USD women both easily advance in first round of Summit League tournament

The Coyote women cruised passed Western Illinois in the 2022 Summit League Tournament.
The Coyote women cruised passed Western Illinois in the 2022 Summit League Tournament.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both the Coyotes and the Jacks made quick work of their opponents in the opening round of the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament.

SDSU blew by Denver 86-59 in the opening game of the tournament Saturday. The Jacks led by 14 after the first quarter and never looked back. They will next play either Oral Roberts or UND on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Defending Summit League champs USD defeated Western Illinois by a final score of 75-49, led by freshman Grace Larkins’ 23 points. They will next play either Kansas City or NDSU on Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Follow the latest updates on the Summit League from the Dakota News Now sports team here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Calmer Sunday Ahead
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature

Latest News

The NWS is hosting virtual Skywarn Spotter classes.
National Weather Service offices in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen announce schedule for 2022 skywarn spotter training classes
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
College students attending the Summit League Tournament Saturday could do a little networking,...
Students shoot for Sioux Falls jobs at Summit League Tournament
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature