SDSU, USD women both easily advance in first round of Summit League tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both the Coyotes and the Jacks made quick work of their opponents in the opening round of the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament.

SDSU blew by Denver 86-59 in the opening game of the tournament Saturday. The Jacks led by 14 after the first quarter and never looked back. They will next play either Oral Roberts or UND on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Defending Summit League champs USD defeated Western Illinois by a final score of 75-49, led by freshman Grace Larkins’ 23 points. They will next play either Kansas City or NDSU on Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Follow the latest updates on the Summit League from the Dakota News Now sports team here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.