Versatility in victory boosts confidence of SDSU men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though they carry the top seed into the Summit League Tournament after a perfect regular season, the South Dakota State men’s basketball team will be on upset alert against Omaha after having lost their opening round quarterfinal in two of the last three years.

One thing that might separate this team from their past failures is their ability to win in all different kinds of games. Though they went 18-0 in Summit play, five of their games were decided by six points or less, helping toughen State up for this tournament run.

The Jacks and Mavericks face off at 6:00 PM tomorrow.

