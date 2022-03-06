Central Lyon girls drop championship heartbreaker to Dike-New Hartford

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Central Lyon’s magical season ended on a sour note in the Iowa State 2A Girls Basketball Championship Game.

Despite battling back to take a lead in the second half, the Lions could not stop Dike-New Hartford from repeating as champion, falling 59-52 on Saturday in Des Moines.

The Lions finish the season 24-3 while Dike-New Hartford ends 25-2.

Payton and Jadyn Petersen each recorded a third double-double in as many state tournament games and Dike-New Hartford claimed its second straight Class 2A state championship, beating Central Lyon 59-52 in a well-played final.

Payton Petersen, named captain of the all-tournament team, scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and sister Jadyn Petersen, also an all-tournament pick, added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Central Lyon, seeking its second state championship, got 19 points from Addison Klosterbuer, a sharp-shooting junior who went 5-for-10 from 3-point range, with all of her makes from well beyond the arc. Desta Hoogendoorn added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions, while Regan Van Wyhe had five points and eight rebounds. Teammate Kaylee Davis handed out five assists and scored nine points.

CORRECTION-On air we said Central Lyon had never won a girls state basketball championship. This is incorrect as they did claim the 1A title in 2013.

