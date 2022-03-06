Avera Medical Minute
Jefferson heads to state off dramatic rally against Pierre

Cavaliers rally from 18 down to defeat Govs 79-74 in double overtime
Cavs head to state 79-74
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson Cavaliers will likely make many more trips to the AA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

But it will be tough to ever top the way they qualified the first time in their inaugural year.

After trailing the visiting Pierre Governors by as many as 18 the Cavaliers stormed back, tying the game at 64-all on Griffin Wilde’s coast-to-coast layup as regulation expired, and finishing the victory in double overtime 79-74 in the SoDAK 16.

Kaden Year led Jefferson with 24 points.

Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz scored a game-high 31 points in defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

