Lincoln & O’Gorman boys punch tickets to State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for South Dakota’s first boys prep basketball tournament is set after a busy day of AA SoDAK 16 action.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Lincoln’s 47-40 win over Brandon Valley

-O’Gorman’s 79-51 victory over Huron.

Other qualifiers for State are Roosevelt, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Mitchell, Yankton and Washington. The Tournament begins in two weeks at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

