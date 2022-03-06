Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lincoln & O’Gorman boys punch tickets to State

Patriots defeat Brandon Valley 47-40, Knights top Tigers 79-51
Lincoln and O'Gorman advance
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for South Dakota’s first boys prep basketball tournament is set after a busy day of AA SoDAK 16 action.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Lincoln’s 47-40 win over Brandon Valley

-O’Gorman’s 79-51 victory over Huron.

Other qualifiers for State are Roosevelt, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Mitchell, Yankton and Washington. The Tournament begins in two weeks at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Calmer Sunday Ahead
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature

Latest News

AA BOYS SoDAK 16
Jefferson wins double overtime thriller over Pierre
Beats buzzer to help Jefferson beat Pierre in double overtime
Jefferson heads to state off dramatic rally against Pierre
Settle for runner-up after 59-52 defeat to Dike-New Hartford
Central Lyon girls drop championship heartbreaker to Dike-New Hartford