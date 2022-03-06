National Weather Service offices in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen announce schedule for 2022 skywarn spotter training classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you have a passion for weather and want to help out your community, you may want to consider becoming a part of the skywarn spotter program.

Every year, each National Weather Service office hosts skywarn spotter training classes.

The National Weather Service says anyone that has an interest in public service is encouraged to join the program.

The basics of becoming a spotter is reporting any severe weather in a timely manner and accurately as well, while keeping their community safe.

The program began in the 1970′s and with the information provided from the spotters along with the advancements in technology, this has helped the National Weather Service issue more timely and accurate severe weather warnings.

During the classes, you’ll learn about the basics of how a thunderstorm develops and it’s storm structure, identifying any potential severe weather features, basic severe weather safety tips and the necessary information to report any severe weather.

Each class is free to attend and lasts about around two hours.

Classes will be held over the next several weeks in various locations around the area.

