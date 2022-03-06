SDSU men advance to Summit League semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University men’s basketball team is moving on in the Summit League Tournament after defeating Omaha 87-79.

Omaha led for much of the first half, but the top-seeded Jackrabbits came out strong in the second half, led by Douglas Wilson’s 22 points.

SDSU will play either Kansas City or USD on Monday night. USD’s game is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m.

Follow the latest updates on the Summit League from the Dakota News Now sports team here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.