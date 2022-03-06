Students shoot for Sioux Falls jobs at Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College students attending the Summit League Tournament Saturday could do a little networking, and maybe even find their future careers, at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s “Tailgate at the Summit” event.

”It’s a really creative, innovative way to connect with talent and make that emotional connection, because that’s what talent today wants. And so, meeting somebody in this kind of situation allows you to have those kind of conversations,” said Denise Guzzetta, the Vice President of Talent and Workforce at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Students enjoyed free food and beverages while they mingled with employers hoping to recruit them to the Sioux Falls home team.

”This is a growing community. We have a great ecosystem for a lot of young businesses owners and existing business owners. And so, they’re going to find meaningful careers their entire lives here,” said Guzzetta.

The Avera team was on-site using the unique opportunity to fill their open positions.

”Our setting is amazing here. All of these students might not necessarily come to those individual job fairs, so having something as large as a basketball summit, where we can connect where we normally wouldn’t connect with students is amazing for us. That’s a huge opportunity to fill the open positions that we have,” said Avera Recruiter Tori Marco.

Avera staff say they weren’t just looking for college seniors, but getting their foot in the door with younger students as well.

”We are actually looking for juniors as we have internships. It’s so important that we get our students now and get them jobs in South Dakota. We want them to stay here, and why not work for one of the best institutions around: Avera,” said Marco.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation staff say this is a great opportunity for any industry looking to grow their team.

”Whether you’re a healthcare or you’re a technology company, or you’re an insurance company, or you’re maybe a mechanical engineering company, we have great opportunities to connect with the students that are in college and high school. So let’s do it,” said Guzzetta.

Sioux Falls Development Foundation staff say they tripled their registration for the event compared to 2020, showing just how much students are shooting for a career in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.