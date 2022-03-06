SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: Jackrabbit men shake off slow start and Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The anxiety was there for South Dakota State fans who remembered the Jackrabbits previous quarterfinal defeats in the Summit League Tournament in 2019 and 2020 as Omaha opened up a six point lead in their 2022 quarterfinal.

Fortunately for them the Summit League regular season champion Jackrabbits didn’t feel it.

SDSU got 22 points from Douglas Wilson and 20 more from Baylor Scheierman, overcoming a slow start to defeat the Omaha Mavericks in the Summit League Tournament on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

State improves to 28-4 overall and will host the winner of tomorrow’s Kansas City-USD quarterfinal in the semifinals on Monday at 6:00 PM.

Though OMha opened up a six point lead midway through the opening half, SDSU quickly chipped into it and the teams began trading leads. In the final seconds of the half a Scheierman three danced and dropped at the buzzer to give the Jackrabbits all the momentum into the locker room up 48-42.

SDSU would pull away in the second half and lead by as many as 17 en route to victory.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks and all scorers with 34 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

