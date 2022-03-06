Vigil to show solidarity for Ukraine held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Voices for Peace partnered up with First Congregational Church Sunday to hold a vigil to allow Sioux Falls residents to show their support for those in Ukraine.

The first to speak at the vigil was Alla Kureninova, who moved to the U.S. ten years ago. Her entire family still lives in Ukraine.

“Before we met, Alla told me that she felt really alone. She was checking Facebook, trying to communicate with her family 24/7, and this made her realize that she lives in a community that is so supportive,” said Taneeza Islam, the Executive Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace.

Alla took a selfie with the crowd to send to her mother, who was moved at how much support she felt from halfway across the world. Several of the vigil attendees have personal ties to Ukraine, like Daniel Brunz, whose wife is Ukrainian.

”To see people that aren’t Ukrainian, that maybe have no connection to Ukraine, to be here and to grieve with us, and to advocate for both divine action and hopefully some political action too. We feel that there’s so much more that could be done and it’s been really cool to see how people are acknowledging that,” said Brunz.

Members of the First Congregational Church said it was important for them to show unity with the Ukrainians facing the dangers of the conflict with Russia.

”We’re standing together for truth. We’re standing together for justice and mercy. So that’s why it’s so important for us to stand together with all those people who are most in need. We feel pain with our siblings in the Ukraine, and we feel a loss for them too,” said Rev. Dr. M.G. Martell Spagnolo, Senior Pastor of First Congregational Church.

After the vigil was over, Ukrainian members of the audience were encouraged to head to the Multicultural Center, where they could have an open discussion with other Ukrainians on their experiences.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.