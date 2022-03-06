Avera Medical Minute
Vigil in Sioux Falls Sunday to stand with Ukraine
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many are finding different ways to show their support for Ukrainians, including a Vigil held in Sioux Falls Sunday.

It is taking place beginning at 2:00 PM at the First Congregation Church.

Alla Kureninova, a Ukrainian native, will speak at the vigil. She and Jen Dreiske, the deputy director for South Dakota Voices for Peace, joined Dakota News Now to talk about the importance of events like this.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

