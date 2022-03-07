Avera Medical Minute
Better start key to South Dakota’s quarterfinal hopes against Kansas City

USD trailed by 12 and 17 at half in regular season losses to Kangaroos
Coyotes seek better start
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The old cliche that “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” doesn’t exactly apply to the South Dakota men’s basketball team as they take on the Kansas City Kangaroos in the Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals.

USD was swept during the regular season by KC in part because of digging too deep a first half hole. The Coyotes trailed by 12 and 17 in their two losses and could not rally despite outscoring the Kangaroos in the second half of each game.

If they struggle early on Sunday night, though, USD can gain a bit of confidence from their regular season finale in which they rallied from a 13-point first half deficit to win at Oral Roberts.

