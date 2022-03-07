Avera Medical Minute
Bringing ‘The Sounds of Nashville’ to Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls musicians share the stage with top country music songwriters
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sounds of Nashville is happening March 18 at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance and it’ll showcase seven local musicians, putting them on the same stage with three of the top songwriters in country music.

“To see these guys and what they can do, right next to us, I’m really excited to see it,” Joe Cunningham said, a performer in the band Whiskey Rich.

The event isn’t unique to South Dakota, but it is the first of its kind in Sioux Falls.

Danica Michaels is a singer-songwriter that grew up in Sioux Falls. She organized and will host the event.

“I want people to really feel like they just landed on Broadway in Nashville and they are going to be up close and personal with some great songwriters,” said Michaels.

It’s a roundtable-style concert, allowing the artists to not only perform but explain their process with the song.

“Those intimate performances. I think you take away far more about who the musician is and what the music is about and you really connect with them on a level you never will,” Carleen Wild said, a performer in the band The Barn Flies.

These are artists you may have already seen perform.

“We play a lot of covers, a lot of bars, a lot of street dances, weddings, and it’s really exciting to play our original music that we take pride in,” said Cunningham.

The hope is to continue giving artists a platform like this moving forward.

“The writers round idea here is great and I hope it catches on and I hope we can do this every year,” said Chris Reynolds, a singer-songwriter in the band Whiskey Rich.

You can purchase tickets for this event at the Washington Pavilion box office or online.

