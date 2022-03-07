Avera Medical Minute
Elderly and disabled South Dakotans have until April 1 to apply for property tax relief

Woman in wheelchair in kitchen.(CDC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elderly and disabled South Dakotans have until April 1, to apply for property tax relief under South Dakota’s Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program.

Under the program, a qualifying homeowner’s property assessment is prevented from increasing for tax purposes. If the actual value of the home increases, the homeowner still pays property taxes on the lower value.

Qualifications for the Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program

Individuals have to have an income of less than $30,423 for a single-member household (Only one individual in the household) or less than $38,029 for a multiple-member household.

  • Have owned or retained a life estate in a single-family dwelling for at least one year and have been a resident of South Dakota for at least one year.
  • Have resided in the single-family dwelling for at least 200 days of the previous calendar year
  • Be 65 years of age or older or disabled (as defined by the Social Security Act)
  • Un-remarried widows/widowers of those who previously qualified for the program may still qualify in some circumstances.

The valuation limit for the program is $208,828 or more of full and true value, meaning that properties valued above the limit are not eligible unless the applicant has previously qualified.

Applications must be submitted to your local county treasurer’s office by the April 1 deadline.

Applications are available at your local county treasurer’s offices or can be printed from the Department of Revenue’s website at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/pt38.

For more information, please visit https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/relief-programs/#freeze or call us at (800) 829-9188, option 2.

