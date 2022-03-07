Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A former Sioux Falls police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to a minor.

Luke John Schauer, 28, appeared in a Sioux Falls federal court Friday. Schauer is accused of attempting to employ an undercover FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct. During the same time, he also allegedly sent obscene materials to the undercover agent with his cell phone.

He was fired from the police department. Schauer faces up to 30 years in prison. His trial is set for April 19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.