Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Federal officials plan to cut down a portion of Black Hills’ white spruce trees

White Spruce Trees
White Spruce Trees(Iler Stoe)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (South Dakota Public Broadcasting) - Federal officials say they plan to cut down some white spruce trees in the Black Hills to help limit damage from wildfires and allow other tree species to grow.

The Spruce Vegetation Management Program covers over 20,000 acres for tree removal in the central and northern Black Hills.

Jerry Krueger, deputy supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest, said spruce stands create opportunities for wildfires to jump from one location to the next. He added that removing white spruce will encourage aspen growth.

Some opponents say the project would destroy the ecosystem of spruce stands.

Mary Zimmerman, vice president of the Norbeck Society, a conservation group in Rapid City, aid prescribed burns and removing small trees are better methods for preventing wildfires.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Church Fire at 14th and Dakota: Why firefighters stayed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

Latest News

Classroom
Senate passes Critical Race Theory Bill, ACLU responds
Woman in wheelchair in kitchen.
Elderly and disabled South Dakotans have until April 1 to apply for property tax relief
COVID-19 Graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 7 dead, active cases, and hospitalizations down
A police car.
Police: Munchies cashier robbed at gunpoint
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges