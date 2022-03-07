Police: Inmate escaped Sioux Falls Community Work Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials from the South Dakota State Penitentiary reported a minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Representatives of the penitentiary ask anyone who sees inmate Silas Cavanaugh 27-years-old, Native American, 6 ft. tall, 210 lbs to contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials say Cavanaugh is serving a sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended for grand theft from Brule County and walked away from the Sioux Falls Community Work Center overnight. Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.