Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Inmate escaped Sioux Falls Community Work Center

Silas Cavanaugh
Silas Cavanaugh(South Dakota State Penitentiary)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials from the South Dakota State Penitentiary reported a minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Representatives of the penitentiary ask anyone who sees inmate Silas Cavanaugh 27-years-old, Native American, 6 ft. tall, 210 lbs to contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials say Cavanaugh is serving a sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended for grand theft from Brule County and walked away from the Sioux Falls Community Work Center overnight. Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Church Fire at 14th and Dakota: Why firefighters stayed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

Latest News

Classroom
Senate passes Critical Race Theory Bill, ACLU responds
Woman in wheelchair in kitchen.
Elderly and disabled South Dakotans have until April 1 to apply for property tax relief
COVID-19 Graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 7 dead, active cases, and hospitalizations down
A police car.
Police: Munchies cashier robbed at gunpoint
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges