Jackrabbit men show poise and patience after tough quarterfinal start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After watching their Jackrabbits get stunned in the quarterfinals of the 2019 and 2020 Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals, South Dakota State fans were certainly a bit nervous when they fell behind Omaha midway through the first half.

Fortunately the team they cheered on was not.

South Dakota State regrouped and would go on to pull away from the Mavericks 87-79, leading by as many as 17 en route to their first Premier Center win in four years.

The Jackrabbits will face in-state rival South Dakota in the semifinals tomorrow at 6:00 PM.

