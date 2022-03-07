Avera Medical Minute
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls

The food truck did so well in its opening season that Lundie was able to bring his truck’s food inside Fernson’s kitchen for the winter and now, just a few months later, he’s opened his very own restaurant.
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The last year for Murphy Lundie has been quite the adventure after moving to Sioux Falls from Portland in April to start his food truck.

“It took a little bit longer than planned, to build the food truck but we got it open at the end of July or early August and hit the ground running with the build and straight into the food,” Owner Murphy Lundie said.

The food truck did so well in its opening season that Lundie was able to bring his truck’s food inside Fernson’s kitchen for the winter and now just a few months later he’s opened his very own restaurant.

While the whole restaurant has come together in under a year, Murph’s Burgers and Fries has been Lundie’s dream since he was just a kid.

“It’s pretty surreal. I think I’m going to wake up from this dream one of these days but it hasn’t happened yet, so that’s super fun,” Lundie said.

The restaurant serves plenty of options for both burgers and fries but they’re also looking to continue adding to their menu in the future.

“With March and St. Patrick’s Day, of course, my name is Murphy so we’re definitely going to be running Reuben’s. I like to cure my own briskets and do it all from scratch, so I’m excited to show Sioux Falls a really good Reuben,” Lundie said.

Murph’s burgers and fries restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday on east arrowhead parkway and will continue to operate its food truck while also having the new restaurant.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

