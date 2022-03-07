National Weather Service confirms EF-4 tornado south of Des Moines

DES MOINES, I.A. (Dakota News Now) -- Crews with the National Weather Service have determined at least 4 tornadoes touched down in the state from Saturday’s severe thunderstorms that rolled through.

The most notable tornado of the event was one that impacted the southern and eastern parts of the Des Moines metro.

Crews with the National Weather Service have rated that tornado as an EF-4 with winds of 170 mph.

The maximum width of the tornado was 800 yards or about a half mile wide and was on the ground for 69.5 miles, which is the second longest tornado track in the state since 1980.

This is the first EF-4 tornado in the state of Iowa since October 4, 2013.

The other three tornadoes touched down in the southern part of the state. One that impacted areas near Chariton was an EF-3 with winds around 140 mph and the other two tornadoes were rated an EF-2 with winds around 120 mph.

Saturday’s tornadoes would be the earliest tornadoes have touched down in Iowa since 2017, when an EF-0 touched down on February 28 in Clinton County.

The last time a tornado of at least EF-2 strength touched down in the month of March was on March 6, 2017 and the last time a tornado of at least EF-3 strength touched down in the month of March was on March 13, 1990.

The information from the National Weather Service is still preliminary and could change within the coming days and weeks.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.