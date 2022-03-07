Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

A Cooler Week Ahead

Minimal Snow Chances
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After we had much warmer than normal temperatures next week, we’re going to be remaining below normal throughout this week. We’ll be clear tonight with lows falling to the teens and some single digits further northeast.

There will be a slight chance for some light snow on Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see anything significant for accumulations. This will be forming out ahead of a cold front. Another chance for snowfall will be possible on Wednesday, but yet again, it doesn’t look like there will be anything much for accumulations.

If your travel takes you south toward Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City, there will be some significant snow building in for Wednesday and into Thursday so we’ll just miss out on it in the Dakota News Now viewing area. There will be colder air sticking around with highs only getting into the teens and 20′s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny and once again remain in the teens and 20′s.

This upcoming weekend will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs bumping up into the 30′s and 40′s. The weekend itself is looking to stay mild and dry.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Church Fire at 14th and Dakota: Why firefighters stayed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Nice Start to the Week
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins