A Cooler Week Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After we had much warmer than normal temperatures next week, we’re going to be remaining below normal throughout this week. We’ll be clear tonight with lows falling to the teens and some single digits further northeast.

There will be a slight chance for some light snow on Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see anything significant for accumulations. This will be forming out ahead of a cold front. Another chance for snowfall will be possible on Wednesday, but yet again, it doesn’t look like there will be anything much for accumulations.

If your travel takes you south toward Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City, there will be some significant snow building in for Wednesday and into Thursday so we’ll just miss out on it in the Dakota News Now viewing area. There will be colder air sticking around with highs only getting into the teens and 20′s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny and once again remain in the teens and 20′s.

This upcoming weekend will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs bumping up into the 30′s and 40′s. The weekend itself is looking to stay mild and dry.

