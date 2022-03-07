Police: Munchies cashier robbed at gunpoint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a convenience store was robbed Saturday evening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a man walked into a Munchies on W 11th St. around 10:30 p.m. and asked the cashier for money after pulling out his gun.

Clemens says the cashier complied, and then the suspect, described as a black man, 6′ tall, 165lbs wearing black clothes, left.

Sioux Falls police continue to investigate the crime and search for the suspect.

