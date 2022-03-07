Police: Sioux Falls man with gunshot wound drives himself to hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported on a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who drove himself to the hospital Sunday evening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the 39-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left leg. The man apparently told police different versions of the story of what happened to him, so it is unclear how or where he was shot.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

