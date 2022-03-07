Avera Medical Minute
Rudy Navarette gifts shoes to Boys and Girls Club for 65th anniversary

Logo del Boys & Girls Club
Logo del Boys & Girls Club(Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rudy Navarette of Rudy Navarette’s Catering has decided to gift shoes to children of the Boys & Girls Club in honor of the club’s 65th anniversary.

According to a press release, Navarette partnered with local breweries by holding several fundraisers to raise over $8,700 for the children. This allowed him to purchase 165 pairs of name-brand shoes from Tradehome for kids at the Club.

On Wednesday, March 9 from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm at the Boys & Girls Club Empower Campus Rudy will play host to a shoe event that has become an annual tradition.

“Rudy has such a servant heart and has been so committed to giving kids at the Club an experience that he would have appreciated as a child,” said Lisa Verdin, Director of Marketing at the Boys & Girls Club. “Boys & Girls Club wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous people like Rudy. That’s why we were so excited to make his gift a special part of celebrating our 65-year history with our kids.”

At the shoe event, dozens of children will be fitted by staff from Tradehome shoes and given a brand new pair of sneakers. Rudy will be serving up his famous tacos for kids as well.

