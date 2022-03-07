Avera Medical Minute
Selland back in MVP form for SDSU

Scored game-high 26 in quarterfinal win over Denver
Selland stars
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Myah Selland certainly seemed to have answered any questions about whether she’s recovered from last year’s devastating knee injury.

The former Summit League Player of the Year dropped a game-high 26 points on Denver in South Dakota State’s Summit League Tournament Quarterfinal win, 19 of which came in the first half.

The senior and Letscher native will lead the Jackrabbits into tomorrow’s semifinal with Oral Roberts at 12:30 PM.

