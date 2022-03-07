Senate passes Critical Race Theory Bill, ACLU responds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday, senators passed HB 1012, which would take Critical Race Theory out of college curriculum in South Dakota.

Last week, a Senate committee defeated a bill that would “Protect elementary and secondary students from political indoctrination.” But in an unusual procedural move, lawmakers tried to amend the college version of the bill and add the K-12 bill. That amendment failed, but the college bill did pass.

The ACLU opposes HB 1012.

“Our country needs to acknowledge and reckon with its history of systemic racism — this includes being able to teach and talk about these concepts in our schools,” said ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager, Jett Jonelis. “In the university setting, House Bill 1012 encroaches on principles of academic freedom that protect a professor’s right to make teaching choices without government interference.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of civil liberties and civil rights.

“House Bill 1012 creates more questions than answers and leaves South Dakota educators and administrators with the burden of navigating exactly what it means to comply with this law,” said Jonelis. “It opens the door for a wide range of interpretations that could be used to chill free speech and academic freedom, discouraging open and honest discussions about systemic racism in classrooms and in higher education communities.”

In a closing statement, Jonelis said, “That House Bill 1012 passed shows the very need for the types of discussion our government is trying to prohibit.”

The bill now goes to Gov. Kristi Noem for her signature.

