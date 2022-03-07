Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Taxpayer Assistance Center open for face-to-face IRS help

Taxes
Taxes(Kelly Sikkema)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, March 12 the Sioux Falls Taxpayer Assistance Center opened for face-to-face IRS help.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Saturday hours at the Sioux Falls Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) on March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The Sioux Falls TAC is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Visitors are required to wear face masks and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or needing help resolving a tax problem will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, they will receive a referral for these services. Foreign language interpreters will be available.

The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

The following services will be available:

• Child Tax Credit information and help

• Online Account Assistance

• Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Renewal

• IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance

• Payments - check or money order only (no cash will be accepted)

• Refunds

• Tax Law Questions

• Transcripts and Forms

“Select TACs will be open on Saturday to help taxpayers who need face-to-face help but can’t get away from work on weekdays,” said Karen Connelly, IRS spokesperson. “Taxpayers can make an appointment for help during the week, but they just have to walk in for assistance March 12.”

IRS Free File

No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

Free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Sioux Falls. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000.

To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

To prepare ahead

People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. Individuals visiting a TAC need to bring the following:

· Current government-issued photo identification

· Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents

· Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents

· Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds

Visit IRS.gov/rrc to learn about filing requirements for the Rebate Recovery Credit

IRS.gov/payments lists several payment options

