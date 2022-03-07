Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 7 dead, active cases, and hospitalizations down

COVID-19 Graphic
COVID-19 Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 as active cases and hospitalizations decrease.

Officials report active cases are have decreased by 100, totaling 3,654, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased by 5, totaling 122.

The Department of Health reported seven additional deaths in South Dakota since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,834. One person was in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 70s, and three 80 years or older.

The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

