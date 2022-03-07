Avera Medical Minute
Youth making Coyote women even more dangerous

Freshman Grace Larkins’ 23 points spurs USD into semifinals
Youth served in Coyotes win
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summit League teams hoping that the South Dakota women’s basketball team will fall off next year after graduating star seniors Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable likely weren’t encouraged by yesterday’s Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals.

Freshman Grace Larkins scored a career-high 23 off the bench in her debut to spark USD’s victory over Western Illinois. The Coyotes also got big contributions from Kyah Watson and Maddie Krull in their tournament debuts at the Premier Center.

That kind of depth only makes South Dakota even more dangerous as they get set to face Kansas City in tomorrow’s 3:00 PM semifinal.

