10pm Sportscast Monday, March 7th

Complete Summit League recap and Central Lyon Boys win at State 2-A Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU and South Dakota women have been on a collision course to meet in the Summit League finals. That will happen Tuesday after both were winner’s in the semi’s Monday. And the SDSU men rolled past South Dakota to reach Tuesday night’s championship game. The Central Lyon boys won in the Iowa 2-A Tournament in Des Moines.

