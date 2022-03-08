Avera Medical Minute
10th annual Kentucky Derby raffle benefits SD Ronald McDonald House Charities

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 10th Annual Kentucky Derby raffle and reception will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Dakota.

Organizers of the event say the raffle prize is a trip for six people to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. This includes private round-trip air transportation from Sioux Falls, direct to Louisville, transportation to and from Churchill Downs, and six box seat tickets to the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Raffle tickets cost $100 each, and there is no limit on the number of tickets you can purchase. The tickets also grant access to the cocktail and hors d’oeuvre reception on Thursday, April 21, at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with the drawing of the Derby raffle winner taking place at 7 p.m.

You don’t need to be present to win. If not present, the winner will be notified on Friday, April 22.

You can purchase tickets here.

