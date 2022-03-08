79th annual El Riad Shrine Circus returns to the Sioux Falls Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The El Riad Shrine Board of Directors announces the El Riad Shrine Circus will return to Sioux Falls for their 79th annual show.

The Circus will perform at the Sioux Falls Arena, April 21–24.

Online reserved seat tickets for the Sioux Falls circuses are scheduled to go on sale March 21 via ElRiad.Org/Circus.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults, children under 12-years-old are free with a coupon. The reserved seats cost $24 for adults and $12 for children with a free coupon.

El Riad Shrine has committed to having 22 area circuses in 2022. Listed below are the locations, dates, and times.

Sioux Falls Arena

April 21- 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 22- 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 23- 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 24- 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (all seats general admission)

Chamberlain, SD, National Guard Armory

April 18- 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. April 19, 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Mitchell, SD, The Corn Palace

April 25- 7 p.m.

April 26- 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

April 27- 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Windom, MN, Windom Arena Yankton, SD, NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Complex Winner, SD, Winner Rodeo Grounds

June 23- 6:30 p.m.

June 24- 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

June 25- 8 p.m.

Proceeds are for the benefit of El Riad Shrine. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.

Visit the website, ElRiad.Org/Circus for upcoming announcements and events.

