Central Lyon boys advance at Iowa State 2-A tournament

Lions to play Pella Christian Thursday in semi-finals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon boys have advanced to Thursday’s semi-finals at the Iowa State 2-A Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. They doubled up Red Oak on Monday 68-34 to improve to 23-2. Mason Gerleman led the way with 18 points and Zach Lutmer had 16 for the Lions.

