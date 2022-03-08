Central Lyon boys advance at Iowa State 2-A tournament

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon boys have advanced to Thursday’s semi-finals at the Iowa State 2-A Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. They doubled up Red Oak on Monday 68-34 to improve to 23-2. Mason Gerleman led the way with 18 points and Zach Lutmer had 16 for the Lions.

