Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Documentary highlights history of broadcasting in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A documentary highlighting the history of broadcasting in South Dakota is being spearheaded by South Dakota State University’s Rocky Dailey. “Voices of the Prairie: History of Broadcasting in South Dakota” is the official title that premiers in April. The project lead is also an Associate Professor at the university and says the inspiration for the project came from the mural on the second floor of Yeager Hall on campus.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man with gunshot wound drives himself to hospital
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls
File Graphic
Police: South Dakota man indicted for embezzlement and theft from tribal organization
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Church Fire at 14th and Dakota: Why firefighters stayed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished
Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota

Latest News

SF Police Chief Thum
Police: 2021 Sioux Falls Crime remained flat; Illicit drug seizures dramatically increased
“Our festival has been going on for 29 years so that’s a pretty big accomplishment for a small...
Sioux Empire Water Festival teaching importance of water to kids
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls church accepting donations to restore building after fire
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosting Paws to Celebrate event April 17.
“Paws to Celebrate” fundraiser takes place April 2nd.
Over 800 tickets were donated to six different schools in the the Sioux Falls area.
Students Attend Summit League Tournament