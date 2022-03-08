Documentary highlights history of broadcasting in South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A documentary highlighting the history of broadcasting in South Dakota is being spearheaded by South Dakota State University’s Rocky Dailey. “Voices of the Prairie: History of Broadcasting in South Dakota” is the official title that premiers in April. The project lead is also an Associate Professor at the university and says the inspiration for the project came from the mural on the second floor of Yeager Hall on campus.

