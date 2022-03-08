East River Electric Power Cooperative General Manager/CEO announces retirement

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - East River Electric Power Cooperative General Manager and CEO Tom Boyko has announced his retirement.

According to a press release, after 36 years in the electric industry and just over 8 years as the CEO at East River, Boyko informed the board of directors of his intention to retire once a new general manager is named.

“I’m grateful to the board of directors for giving me the opportunity to finish my career at such a great organization,” Boyko said. “The East River employees are an extremely talented and committed group of people who are focused every day on providing reliable and affordable electricity to our member distribution systems that power the lives of hundreds of thousands of cooperative consumers in our region. It will be difficult to say goodbye, but East River’s future is bright because of a fantastic workforce.”

The East River board of directors has hired a firm to begin a national search for a new general manager and CEO. Boyko will serve until a replacement is named, likely sometime in the late spring or early summer.

“Tom has been an incredible leader over the past 8 years at East River,” said East River Board President Jim Ryken. “We’re happy for him and his family but we’re sad to see him go. He’s overseen an incredible amount of growth in electric sales over the past 8 years, implemented an aggressive transmission system upgrade plan and helped us navigate the twists and turns of the pandemic and he’s done it all with a steady hand. On behalf of the entire East River board, I want to wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.

